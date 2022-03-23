Posted: Mar 23, 2022 3:35 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Republican State Representative Wendi Stearman of Collinsville wins passage of a bill that would significantly reduce the number of abortions performed in Oklahoma.

House Bill 4327 provides an avenue for private civil lawsuits to be filed against any person who knowingly performs or attempts to perform an abortion except in cases of medical emergency to save the life of the mother.

In a statement, Rep. Stearman said:

"Children are a blessing and a gift from God, and I want Oklahoma to be a state that honors life at all stages. This bill will induce compliance as no abortion provider will be willing to risk the lawsuits they would face if they violate this act."

The bill also would allow civil action against anyone who knowingly engages in conduct to aid or abet an abortion, including paying for or reimbursing the cost of an abortion through insurance or otherwise. Statutory damages in an amount of not less than $10,000 for each abortion performed or induced as well as nominal and compensatory damages for harm suffered and courts costs and fees would be assessed for those found guilty of violating the law.

Stearman said the provisions of the bill seek to anticipate and negate possible legal challenges. The language in the bill closely mirrors the Texas heartbeat bill and similar legislation passed in Idaho, which has withstood multiple legal challenges to date. This measure, however, specifies that human life begins at conception and not just when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Even if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Stearman said, this bill is necessary. She said the bill would ensure abortion laws would be obeyed even if prosecuting attorneys choose to ignore or disregard the law. Her hope is that more states will pass similar legislation so the lives of more unborn children are spared.