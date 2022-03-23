Posted: Mar 23, 2022 1:50 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

CARES Act funding enabled the Osage Nation Emergency Management Department to purchase an emergency vehicle. This, along with other equipment, will be used to respond to natural disasters and other events dealing with public safety.

They received the, “Command Post,” in December, but a graphic was recently applied to the vehicle, which identifies the department and the Osage Nation. Administrative Assistant for the Osage Nation Emergency Department, William Mitchell talks about the latest innovations:

“It comes equipped with communication devices, office space and an on-board generator. Future investments will include the installation of a flat screen monitor to enhance the Nation's abilities to use drone technology to include search and rescue training deployments.”

The Osage Nation Information Technology Division also worked on design plans for the vehicle.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage Nation Facebook Page.)