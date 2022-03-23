Posted: Mar 23, 2022 11:03 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 11:04 AM

Ty Loftis

After working to expand coverage throughout the county, the Osage County Health Department was able to announce on Tuesday that they are now offering services in Skiatook.

The Center will be open for vaccinations, COVID-19 testing, family planning, immunizations and much more. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and is located at 210 Bulldog Ave. For more information, call 918-287-3740.