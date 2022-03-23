Posted: Mar 23, 2022 9:33 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville Water Utilities Department will begin testing and flushing fire hydrants at 9:00 p.m. this Sunday, March 27.

This is done on an annual basis to ensure the hydrants remain in proper working order. The process will be completed in sections. In some areas, work will be conducted at night to avoid disturbing businesses during hours of operation. Night flushing will be conducted between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

During the flushing process, some discoloration of water may occur. Please use caution when laundering clothes.

The first areas to be flushed include:

----------

Zone 5 (partial):

Night flushing March 27–28, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

This area is from the northern city limits south to 11th Street, from the railroad tracks east to Cherokee Avenue.

Zone 5 (partial):

Day flushing March 28 – completion, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This area is from the northern city limits south to 11th Street, from Cherokee Avenue east to the Caney River.

Zone 3:

Day flushing March 30 - completion, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

This area is from Frank Phillips Boulevard south to Sand Creek, from the railroad tracks west to the city limits.

Zone 7:

Day flushing March 30 – completion, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This area is from the northern city limits south to Frank Phillips Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard west to the Caney River.

----------

Crews will continue to move through the city until all hydrants have been tested and flushed. Updates will be posted as needed.