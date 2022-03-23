Posted: Mar 23, 2022 9:14 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 9:15 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville’s latest Wanted Wednesday post lists Jonathan Bolen as wanted for Trafficking Controlled Dangerous Substances.

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers by going to p3tips.com, or by calling their hotline at 918.336.CLUE.

A list of Bolen's previous charges/arrests are listed below.

To learn more about CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville and Wanted Wednesday, click here.