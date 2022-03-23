Posted: Mar 23, 2022 8:54 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 8:57 AM

Tom Davis

A "hallelujah moment" is what Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley is calling the breaking news from the district on Wednesday.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Supt. McCauley announced that as of Tuesday, there were no cases or quarantines for COVID-19 -- the first time since the pandemic began.

With that news, McCauley expects both the prom and graduation to return to normal.

McCauley recapped Monday night's BPS Board of Education Meeting which highlighted BHS Acedamic All-Staters, the state choir winners, the 3rd places girls swim team and 4th place boys swim team.

McCauley also said the BHS running track s about 40% finished and that the vistors bleachers at Custer Stadium should be finished soon.