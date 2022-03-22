Posted: Mar 22, 2022 2:59 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 2:59 PM

Max Gross

Even though poor weather has held up competition, that didn’t stop two Oklahoma Wesleyan players from bringing home conference honors. Oracio De Leon was named KCAC Pitcher of the Week and softball’s Baylee Knorr was named KCAC Player of the Week.

De Leon struck 13 hitters in complete game effort on the mound March 16 against Southwestern. That was the right-hander’s fourth win of the spring. De Leon has been one of the anchors in the OKWU rotation. The Eagles are currently 19-9 on the season. Tuesday’s scheduled game with Friends was rained out.

Baylee Knorr was the starting catcher in all six wins for OWKU last week. Knorr had a .556 average, with two home runs, two doubles, and 8 RBI in the 6 games. The sophomore is one four Lady Eagles batting over .400 on the season. OKWU is 18-7 on the season so far.