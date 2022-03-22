Posted: Mar 22, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 2:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for multiple drug-related felony counts. Jason Johnson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where he was charged with trafficking, aggravated trafficking, conspiracy and using a telecommunication device in a drug transaction.

According to an affidavit, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with a confidential informant to purchase fentanyl pills from Johnson between August-October 2021. The informant made two separate buys from Johnson. The two purchases totaled 90 pills for $2,000.

OBN officers obtained a search warrant in October for a hotel room where Johnson had been living. It was determined that he was in possession of large amount of fentanyl pills and a small amount of cocaine. He was selling the pills with two others who shared the room with him.

Bond for Johnson was set at $150,000. He is due back in court on April 8.