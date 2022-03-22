Posted: Mar 22, 2022 2:23 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 2:23 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville facing sexual allegations against a minor appeared in court on Tuesday facing more charges of a similar nature. Trevor Lowe was arraigned on charges of rape and forcible sodomy during a court appearance in Washington County.

Court documents allege that Lowe engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old minor female. Lowe was 18 when the incident occurred. The defendant’s alleged actions took place January 15-17, 2021.

Lowe was arrested last month and charged with making lewd proposals to a 14-year-old girl. It is alleged that Lowe had been engaging in online conversations with the victim. The content of the messages talks about plans for illicit activities to take place between Lowe and the victim. Pictures were also sent from Lowe to the victim’s phone.

Lowe was set to appear Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on the first case. However, those two cases will be joined together and Lowe will return to court on April 19. The defendant remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.