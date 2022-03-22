Posted: Mar 22, 2022 2:00 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium (OTFC) is set to announce the findings of the Fiscal Year 2019 Oklahoma Native Impact Study at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Findings will include total economic impact numbers as well as jobs supported and community investments.

Speakers are listed below:

Gary Batton, Principal Chief, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

David Hill, Principal Chief, Muscogee (Creek) Nation

Chuck Hoskin, Jr., Principal Chief, Cherokee Nation

Terri Parton, President, Wichita & Affiliated Tribes

Glenna Wallace, Chief, Eastern Shawnee

Neal McCaleb, Ambassador, Chickasaw Nation

Dr. Kyle Dean, Associate Professor of Economics and Director of the Center for Native American Studies, Oklahoma City University

Victor Flores, President, Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium

Dr. Lancer Stephens, Chairman, Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium

The purpose of presenting the findings is to show how the Oklahoma Tribes have invested heavily in the state, providing valuable jobs and employment. These investments benefit all Oklahomans.

The OTFC will meet in the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.