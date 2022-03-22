Posted: Mar 22, 2022 11:40 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 11:40 AM

At Monday's Bartlesville city council workshop meeting, the performance of the Automated Water Meter System was discussed.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to recap the meeting, Vice-mayor James Curd said the current system has been a failure as many other cities have found out as well.

Curd said the council also discussed the cost of services and rates design.

The workshop also included plans for city sidewalks and their maintenance moving forward.