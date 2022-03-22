Posted: Mar 22, 2022 11:30 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 11:30 AM

Ty Loftis

Coverage for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program within the Osage Nation has been expanded to all Osage members throughout the United States. Previously, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program had served those living in Oklahoma. This is available for those who rent only.

The purpose of the program is to provide assistance to those who have been impacted financially be the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants may have re-location expenses paid for, along with security deposits, rent and utilities.

Those who can show that they have had financial hardships during the pandemic are eligible to apply. To do so, go to the Osage Nation website.