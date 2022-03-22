Posted: Mar 22, 2022 10:31 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 10:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Social Services Department will present a proposal at the 40th annual National Indian Child Welfare Association Conference in April. This will focus on overcoming bias and protecting children. Osage Nation Social Services Director had this to say on the upcoming presentation:

“We are blessed to have the support of our leadership in the fight against child abuse and neglect and thankful that our leadership recognizes how critical the essential services provided by our staff are to the protection of our children and families.”

The three-day conference from April 4th through the 6th hosts over 1,400 attendees and is the largest gathering on American Indian and Alaska Native Child advocacy issues. For more information regarding the Osage Nation Social Services Department, visit the Osage Nation website.