Posted: Mar 22, 2022 10:24 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Petty Officer 3rd Class Dresdyn Hinman, a native of Hominy, Oklahoma, serves the U.S. Navy at Amphibious Construction Battalion One (ACB-1) operating out of San Diego, California.

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel

Storty by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeffery Tilghman Williams, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Hinman joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Hinman serves as an engineering aide.

“My father inspired me to join the Navy, because he served in the Marine Corps, and I wanted to make him proud,” said Hinman.

Growing up in Hominy, Hinman attended Hominy High School and graduated in 2013. Today, Hinman uses the same skills and values learned in Hominy to succeed in the military.

“Growing up, my family was very big on discipline, and that transitioned directly into understanding the importance of respect,” said Hinman.

Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE’s primary mission is to provide logistics over-the-shore support for Amphibious Ready Group, Marine Expeditionary Force, and Maritime Prepositioning Force operations, including ship-to-shore transportation of combat cargo, bulk fuel/water, and tactical camp operations.

With a combination of Seabee and Fleet rates, ACB-1 is skilled at offloading equipment through Improved Navy Lighterage System (INLS) operations, as well as providing camp support, perimeter defense, and limited construction support. Fleet rates qualify as craft masters and deck engineers and are proficient in operating and maintaining INLS. Seabee rates such as builders, steelworkers, electricians, equipment operators, construction mechanics, and engineering aides provide construction services. Additional deployable Seabee units include Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, Construction Battalion Maintenance Units, and Underwater Construction Teams who all make up the U.S. Naval Construction Forces.

“ACB One is a force multiplier that allows for rapid, joint-service operations around the globe, wherever our country needs us,” said Capt. Rafael A. Miranda, commanding officer, Amphibious Construction Battalion One “Our unique mix of hard-working Seabee, surface Sailors, and equipment means we are able to bring capabilities to an area that no one else can.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Hinman and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My biggest accomplishment so far has been learning about the Navy and the important role we play in global defense,” said Hinman.

As Hinman and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is awesome because I get to make my family proud and serve my country,” added Hinman.