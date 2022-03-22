Posted: Mar 22, 2022 10:18 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2022 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Bluepeak, a revolutionary internet provider, announces its arrival in Bartlesville and breaks ground.

Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak, says their $15 million expansion effort will bring its high-speed fiber network to approximately 15,000 homes and businesses in the community. He says it all starts at the SE corner Braddock and Camelot in Bartlesville.

Fish says it is important for Bluepeak to serve customers in communities such as Bartlesville, Pawhuska, Lawton, Enid and Stillwater. He says their mission is to give you choices.

Desi Stoops, Bluepeak Vice President of Market Development, says they chose Bartlesville because they realize the citizens deserve the same technologies as those living in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. Stoops says fly-over states have been ignored in large part over the years. He says they are excited to continue their expansion in Oklahoma.

Stoops says Bartlesville is Bluepeak's fifth market in Oklahoma. He says they have about 10 more markets to kickoff with in the state in 2022.

Permits from the City of Bartlesville have been obtained. Stoops says Meers is their construction arm in Oklahoma and Wyoming where they are expandning. He says construction in Bartlesville will begin this week.

Homes in the Bartlesville area may be coming online with Bluepeak within the next 90 days. Stoops says they will continue marching through Bartlesville until every section is complete. He says they are still looking for a location in Bartlesville for regional technicians and support staff to help them serve customers in Pawhuska and other parts of the surrounding area.

5-percent of Bluepeak's franchise fees will go back to the City of Bartlesville for video services they offer. Stoops says the other unique thing about Bluepeak fiber is that their minimum speeds are one gig. He says the speed of their internet services will blow people away.

With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to five gigabits of speed and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits of speed. The next-gen broadband network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

For more information and to receive the latest updates, visit mybluepeak.com.