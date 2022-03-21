Posted: Mar 21, 2022 6:21 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 6:23 PM

Tom Davis

It was a crowded Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meetin on Monday evening featuring several students who were recognized for their achievements.

It began with the recognition of All State Choir Students:

Oklahoma Music Educators’ Association

Treble Chorus

Jecelle Dobson

Mixed Chorus

Connor Hart

Emma Hatfield

Kate Fullerton

Brynna Townsend

Joyce Yang

Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association

Mixed Chorus

Carter Wells

Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association

Treble Chorus

Emma Lehman

Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association

Mixed Chorus

Ryker Burch

Emma Ames

Elliot Ingram

Oklahoma Choral Directors’ Association

Treble Chorus

Eli Pendergraft

This was followed by the recognition of Bruin Swim Teams: Lady Bruin Swim Team - 3rd in State; and Bruin Swim Team - 4th in State.