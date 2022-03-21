Posted: Mar 21, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 2:54 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners awarded a proposal for work on connecting a generator at the courthouse. The proposal was awarded to Holtz Electric out of Bartlesville in the amount of $78,000.

The commissioners table this item last week because they wanted to see an itemized breakdown of the associated costs. This was submitted and it was discovered that the transfer switch would cost $25,000 and associated wiring would run nearly $15,000. Nowata County District No. 1 commissioner Burke LaRue talks about the agreement.

LaRue mentioned that the Cherokee Nation could have funds to help with the project. American Rescue Plan Act funds could also be used for this project. The county has already purchased a generator for around $4,000 but will play nearly 20 times that amount for installation.