Posted: Mar 21, 2022 2:52 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 2:52 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested after an altercation that occurred at the Atwood’s Store on the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. Brittanie Callshim appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of throwing an object at a vehicle and two counts of assault & battery.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on March 13 in the parking lot of the business. The victim alleges that she was driving northbound on Highway 75 when Callshim’s vehicle cut her off. The victim claims that the defendant rolled down her window and yelled before throwing a soda bottle at the other vehicle.

The victim continued to Atwood’s where she was picking up a friend. Callshim followed and started an altercation in the parking lot. It is alleged that she choked one victim and threw her to the ground and punched the other victim in the face.

Bond was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with either victim. Callshim is set to return to court on April 8.