Posted: Mar 21, 2022 1:11 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 1:34 PM

Garrett Giles

A commissary services agreement between City Tele Coin (CTC) Commissary, LLC and the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) receives approval.

WCSO Lieutenant James Pendergraft says CTC is the jail's current telephone provider. Pendergraft says the company has come to them with an agreement for a web commissary. He says this is for families of inmates to purchase and have mailed into the facility.

This will help the WCSO cover items that they have a difficult time keeping inventory of because the items are kept for a long-time by the inmates or they are unavailable. Lt. Pendergraft says this includes long johns, t-shirts, underwear, and socks. He says these items can be sent to an individual inmate as a care package by their family if they so choose.

A 35-percent gross sales commission was also negotiated by the WCSO and CTC Commissary. Lt. Pendergraft says this is another way they can provide something to the inmates and their families to bring in items that they do not have the room to keep inventory of at the WCSO.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle made note that the packages would be arriving at the jail with security in mind because they are working together with CTC to make this possible. Antle says the item gives members of the public access to the inmates in a different way. He says this is an exceptional opportunity.

The item was unanimously approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.