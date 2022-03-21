Posted: Mar 21, 2022 10:57 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2022 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning where they were able to accomplish a number of things.

Kelly Bland, who served as Osage County Tourism Director and Pawhuska’s Chamber Director resigned last week. District One Commissioner Randall Jones said he was surprised by her resignation and they will work, “quickly” to fill that role.

The Board approved the Sheriff’s Office to purchase a drone for just over $7,000. This device can be used by any agency across the county to fight crime or look for someone who may be missing.

The Board said COVID-19 numbers continue to stay low across the county and District Two will be sending metal to North Tulsa Auto Recycling Center for $160 a ton.

The Board will consider approving the eight year transportation plan with ODOT that prioritizes projects for improvements to county roads and bridges at next Monday’s meeting. There were no utility permits signed at the meeting this week.