Posted: Mar 19, 2022 12:01 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2022 12:01 AM

Garrett Giles

Skiatook police arrest a suspect that allegedly robbed a convenience store.

According to a news release, Josiah Kinsey was brought to the Skiatook Police Department (SPD) late-Wednesday morning to turn himself in for an armed robbery that occurred at the EZ Mart in Skiatook the day before. Kinsey was taken into custody at the SPD and was later transported to the Osage County Detention Center in Pawhuska.

Kinsey was charged with First Degree Robbery. This is an arrest, not a conviction.

Below is a still image of what is believed to be Kinsey at the EZ Mart on Tuesday morning.

Photos courtesy of the Skiatook Police Department