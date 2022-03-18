Posted: Mar 18, 2022 12:34 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2022 12:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation must submit their change no later than March 31.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal here or by completing a new Voter Registration Application.

House reminds voters that no party changes are allowed between April 1 and August 31 during an even-numbered year.

Application must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, Thursday, March 31, 2022. House says they are required by law to hold applications that are received after the deadline and process them in September.

Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democratic, Republican and Libertarian.

In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party in order to vote in that party's primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election, only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to Independent voters. Currently, only the Democratic Party allows Independents to vote in its primary elections.

All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during a General Election.

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website here. Applications are also available at the Washington County Election Board located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4, in Bartlesville City Hall, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For questions, call the County Election Board at 918.337.2850 or send an email to washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.