Posted: Mar 18, 2022 10:20 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2022 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

Capitol Calls powered by Phillips 66 on Friday featured Reperesentatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman and Senator Julie Daniels.

Some of the highlights include Senator Julie Daniels explaining how the state budget process works.

Representative Judd Strom told us that it is getting down to crunch time at the state capitol between passing legislation and getting budget prepared.

Representative Wendi Stearman brough up some bills that involve governmental efficiency and your personal infomation.