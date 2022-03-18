Posted: Mar 18, 2022 9:51 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2022 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

Every 3rd Saturday is Jesus Burger at 6pm at Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville and this Saturday's event is combined with the annual March Against Meth.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited those who are having problems with methamphetamine come and begin the first steps on the track of getting free of its grip.

Rando Gamble said, "You will be welcomed without condemnation, but with love and understanding from those who have been on that path and found a better way through Jesus Christ."

Saturday's events begin at 4pm at the Get Real Ministries warehouse and warming center behind the FYC Convenience Store at 420 E Sw 14th Street in Bartlesville.