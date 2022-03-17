Posted: Mar 17, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2022 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

For a second consecutive week, first time unemployment claims have increased in Oklahoma. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a four percent increase in those filing for unemployment benefits, as that totaled just over 1,600 initial claims for the week. Those claims have risen 12.5 percent since the final weekend in February.

It is important to note that continued claims are below what the country was seeing before the COVID-19 pandemic began and the four week moving average of claims has also declined. Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt had this to say on Thursday:

“Oklahoma's continued success in our post-pandemic economic and workforce efforts is reinforced in our consistently declining claim volumes. As Oklahoma's economic strength continues to rank among the top ten in the nation, OESC remains focused on helping unemployment insurance claimants find opportunities.”

Those filing for first time benefits across the nation declined by 15,000 according to seasonally adjusted figures.