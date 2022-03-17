Posted: Mar 17, 2022 2:23 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2022 2:23 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused of multiple violent crimes is set for a preliminary hearing next week. Luke Chrisco is facing multiple firearm charges, threatening to perform an act of violence, and multiple counts of assault stemming from three different incidents.

Chrisco was deemed competent after a review hearing in February. The defendant is set for a preliminary hearing at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Chrisco was initially arrested during a standoff with Bartlesville Police near Rice Creek Road in April 2021. He was apprehended by officers after pointing a handgun at himself and refusing to obey police commands. He was charged with multiple felonies including assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Chrisco was also charged with assault on an officer for attempting to stab a Washington County Jail staff member with a pencil in January. Chrisco remain in jail on an aggregate bond of $210,000 between all of his legal matters.