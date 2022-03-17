Posted: Mar 17, 2022 12:42 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2022 12:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook will be holding a First Day of Spring Event this Sunday in downtown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local businesses will be on hand and you will be able to get local shopping done. There will also be grilling, raffle prizes and live music to enjoy.

Patrons will be able to shop for things such as coffee, plants and you can also visit the Artisan information table to get more information about services they offer.