Posted: Mar 16, 2022 7:30 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 7:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD) responds to a dumpster fire at the Johnstone Apartments.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Berry, a resident of the apartment called the BFD when he noticed a fire coming from the construction dumpster on Wednesday evening. Berry says the fire spread up a rubber construction chute. He says flames were able to reach a third floor window.

The fire chute eventually burned to the ground. Berry says firefighters were able to squirt water through the third floor window. He says they were able to prevent the interior of the building from catching on fire.

Berry thanks the neighbor that called the BFD about the dumpster fire. He says they cannot properly do their job and respond quickly to a scene unless they are notified. The public input on this case made a huge impact when it came to damage control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. There were no injuries.

Photo courtest: Helen Bristol