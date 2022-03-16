Posted: Mar 16, 2022 1:14 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Lisa Miller will serve as Deposit Operations Support Manager at Truity Credit Union’s downtown Bartlesville location.

In a statement, Senior Vice President/Operations Support Rona Shoopack said:

“We are pleased to have Lisa as the new manager of our Deposit Operations Support team. Her journey at the credit union over six years has been extraordinary. She brings leadership and experience that serves as an incredible asset to both our staff and members.”

Miller joined the credit union in 2016 as a Teller and moved up into various roles, including Senior Deposition Operations Specialist. As Manager, Deposit Operations Support, Miller will direct and manage the processing of time-sensitive, deadline-driven activities on members’ deposits accounts.

“I’m looking forward to serving in this new role at Truity and am grateful for their commitment to invest in the growth of their employees,” Miller said. “Our department continually strives to provide unparalleled service to members and takes pride in ensuring deposit activities are handled with accuracy and efficiency.”

Miller has presented financial wellness topics to the Lowe Family Scholar Group and currently volunteers as a group leader for cancer survivors at City Church. Miller and her husband Nathan are proud to call Bartlesville home.

