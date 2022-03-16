Posted: Mar 16, 2022 10:49 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

At its meeting on Wednesday, March 9, the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission recognized Sandra Shelton for her 25 years of service to the State of Oklahoma by presenting her with a commendation from Governor Kevin Stitt and state service pin.

Pictured right: Sandra Shelton was recognized for 25 years of service to the State of Oklahoma by State Director of Aeronautics Grayson Ardies, and Aeronautics Commissioner Jerry Hunter.

Sandra Shelton started her service with the State of Oklahoma when she was hired by the Insurance Department in 1996. She began her career in state policy in 1997 as a legislative assistant for the Oklahoma House of Representatives for State Representative Ray McCarter, (D) Marlow. During her eight-year tenure in the House, she clerked for Representatives Bill Nations, Clay Pope, Wallace Collins, Mike Ervin, and Congressman Dan Boren. Recruited by the Senate Republican Leadership in 2004 by then Freshman Senator Don Barrington, she also served as an assistant to Senators Eddie Fields, Dan Newberry, and Patrick Anderson.

Shelton joined the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission in April 2016 as the Aviation Education Coordinator & Government Affairs Liaison. Soon after joining she assumed the communication responsibilities for the agency and from there the organization’s advocacy and promotional efforts took to the skies.

“From the day Sandra started at the Commission she helped the organization with developing a vision for the future, bringing new ideas and energy to the table for how we could enhance and support the state’s aviation and aerospace industry,” said State Director of Aeronautics Grayson Ardies. “I saw the potential that Sandra had to make her mark on aviation in Oklahoma and she was able to achieve her goals when she assisted in the creation of the first-in-the-nation Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day in state statute,” Ardies continued.

Shelton has advocated for and successfully passed over a dozen pieces of aviation and aerospace legislation on behalf of the Commission during her six-year tenure. “Sandra has become so emersed and excited about this industry that she took to the skies for her first training flight in late 2021 where she is on the way to becoming a private pilot,” Ardies said.

Sandra makes her home in Oklahoma City with her husband Jerry.