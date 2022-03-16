Posted: Mar 16, 2022 10:09 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools are built on values like school safety and access to exceptional educational opportunities. These values, combined with an expectation of excellence, set Bartlesville Public Schools apart from other Districts, and are the reasons why our students excel both in the classroom and beyond.

Those are the words of incumbent Bartlesville School Board District 2 member Scott Bilger who appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday.

Bilger asked for your consideration in the school board race set for for April 5, 2022.

Scott Bilger, BPS School Board President, said that during the past six years, he has given our students access to innovative curriculum opportunities at all grade levels through the expansion of the District's K-12 STEM curriculum, the development of the Broadcasting department at the secondary levels, and the introduction of an agriculture education program that is quickly becoming the envy of every district in the region. All three of these programs have brought national attention to Bartlesville despite being in the early phases of implementation. Bilger is also welcoming the new aerospace cirriculum

Keeping safety at the forefront, Bilger said he led and continues to lead the District through a successful pandemic response - keeping our students and teachers in the classroom for more days than any other district in the state.

Bilger said he led the board that hired award-winning superintendent Chuck McCauley, and has developed an essential rapport with him over the years - crucial for making decisions in the best interest of all Bartlesville students.