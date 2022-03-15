Posted: Mar 15, 2022 3:08 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2022 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

After being forced to re-schedule, the Constantine Theater of Pawhuska will finally hold the much anticipated bluegrass jam next Thursday at 7 p.m. Musicians from all across Osage County will be in attendance.

Tickets cost $5 at the door and more information can be found at constantinetheater.com. The Constantine also has volunteering opportunities with training provided. If you are interested, stop by the Theater in Pawhuska or visit their Facebook Page.