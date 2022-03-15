Posted: Mar 15, 2022 1:59 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2022 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The list of candidates looking to fill the seat of U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe continues to grow, as a former Oklahoma congresswoman has announced her bid to fill that vacancy.

Democrat Kendra Horn served one term in the House from 2019 to 2021 and had this to say in her announcement video.

Horn joins several others running for Inhofe’s seat, which will be up for grabs in November.