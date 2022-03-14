Posted: Mar 14, 2022 10:34 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2022 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

A surcharge for health insurance through OPEH&W Health Plan receives approval from the Washington County Commissioners.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier says this is a surcharge that OPEH&W Health Plan has come up with due to the overall costs incurred from COVID-19 claims since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago. Bouvier says Washington County will pay approximately $153,623 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. He says each county involved in the health plan will pay their own surcharge at varying amounts.

The item was unanimously approved on Monday morning. The OPEH&W Health Plan surcharge was discussed and approved by the Washington County Budget Board last Tuesday before it made its way to the Commissioners. A special Budget Board meeting will take place on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

Later in the meeting, the Washington County Court Clerk's Records and Management Preservation Report for the month of February 2022 would be approved. The end balance on the report came in at $51,985.29.

A report of Offices from Washington County Court Clerk, Depository Accounts - Court Fund, Revolving Fund, Court Clerk Cash on Hand, District Court , Lengthy Trial Fund, and Court Clerk Cash Correction for the month of February 2022 would be unanimously approved as well.

The next Washington County Commissioners' meeting will take place on Monday, March 21, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.