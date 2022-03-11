Posted: Mar 11, 2022 10:16 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 10:16 AM

Ty Loftis

With gas and food prices on the rise, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear is looking to get a 10 percent pay increase for all full-time employees working for the Osage Nation. A press release from the Osage Nation states that Osage Nation Congressman Scott Bighorse will sponsor a bill to move forward with this action when the session begins in late March.

Standing Bear had this to say in the press release:

“My administration has worked hard over the past eight years to be in a position where we can be responsive to whatever curveball gets thrown our way. I’m proud to say that we are in a financial position to support Osage Nation employees during this time of financial hardship, so of course, we should do just that.”

For anyone within the Osage Nation struggling financially, you are asked to contact the Osage Nation Financial Assistance Department.