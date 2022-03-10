Posted: Mar 10, 2022 10:49 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 10:50 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department releases its February 2022 Activity Report.

Throughout the month of February, the DFD responded to 49 calls. 33 of those calls were for medical situations. Firefighters were sent out to six grass fires, one structure fire, and two motor vehicle accidents last month.

Other single digit calls are as follows:

----------

Fire alarms – 1

Requested by police – 1

Smoke investigation – 3

Trash/Debris fire – 1

Meeting – 1

----------

The total call count for the Dewey Fire Department for the year has bumped up to 126.

Graphic below courtesy of DFD.