Posted: Mar 10, 2022 10:42 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association (USDSA) awards the Caney Police Department (CPD) with a FLIR Scout TK and six Emergency Belt Trauma Kits.

Pictured right courtesy of CPD: three officers pose with the donated equipment they received from the USDSA.

In a letter to USDSA, Ike Dye – the CPD’s Assistant Chief of Police – thanked the group for the donations as it will assist them to fight the war on drugs in their great community in Kansas.

Dye says he will continue to spread the word on the great work the Association does to help smaller police departments gain not only needed equipment, but for allowing them to direct their resources to better protect their citizens.

Pictured below is the letter written by Dye to the USDSA.