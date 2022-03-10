Posted: Mar 10, 2022 6:34 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 6:39 AM

Tom Davis

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas, including our entire listening area, from midnight tonight until 6 pm Friday. A wintry mix will quickly transition to snow, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Some travel impacts are likely, including during the Friday morning commute.

Rain showers tonight into Friday will transition to a narrow period of a wintry mix before becoming mainly snow from north to south, as much colder air moves in. At this time, the greater potential for accumulations look to be along and north of Interstate 40 with generally 1 to 3 inches and locally higher possible.

Bartlesville Radio will continue to monitor the latest forecast updates as these accumulations and locations are refined as we are here to prepare you--not scare you.