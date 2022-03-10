Posted: Mar 10, 2022 6:25 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2022 6:25 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford called into Bartlesville Radio on Thursday to bring us up to date on the Russian-Ukraine war and it's effcts on the US and Oklahoma.

Lankford is pleased that the US is not buying anymore Russian oil but is angered that we are considering purchasing oil from Russian allies such as Iran and Venesuala insted of producing our own or buying more from Canada.

Lankford had this to say about the US House of Representatives FY2022 funding bill that is a 2,700-plus-page bill and costs more than $1.5 trillion:

“The budget process in Congress is so broken that only four Members of leadership negotiate a 2,700-plus-page bill that costs more the $1.5 trillion and is released with less than 12 hours for House members to read it. No Member of Congress will have time to read this bill before voting. This year, only three of the 12 funding bills even made it through Committee in the Senate. This enormous $1.5 trillion bill has absolutely no transparency.