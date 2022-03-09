Posted: Mar 09, 2022 2:29 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

With the transition to weekly COVID-19 updates from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, each county across the United States will also be categorized into one of three levels based on the latest COVID-19 data.

A low level would show low impact on hospitals and low levels of severe illness. A medium range would have some impact on health care workers and more people would be impacted by illnesses. A high level would put communities at a high risk of getting ill and put a real strain on health care facilities.

This new data, which will be released each Thursday, will track the number of hospital beds being used, the number of new hospital admissions and the number of new cases in the area. In the first report released last week, Washington, Osage and Nowata counties were all in the low level.