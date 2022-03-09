Posted: Mar 09, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 10:35 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is getting ready for one of the hottest block parties to take place this spring.

BPD Sergeant Daniel Elkins says they are excited to get together with you and celebrate our great community on Saturday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. He says the fun will stretch from Unity Square to the police department in downtown Bartlesville.

Sgt. Elkins says they are privileged to work for, and serve, the Bartlesville community. He says this is a great opportunity where the BPD can create a time where they can meet with community members on common ground and break bread.

Community outreach programs and non-profits will be in attendance, including Ray of Hope Advocacy Center, Inc., Project Tribute Foundation, and CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville/Washington County to name a few.

Sgt. Elkins said the BPD is hoping for a great turnout and that we can all enjoy our freedoms and time spent together. He says it is sure to be a great day.

The Bartlesville Public Library will be there to talk to patrons about its Summer Read Program Sign Up, it Library Card Sign Ups, and its book sale. Other perks of attending the block party include kid games, face painting, inflatable bounce houses, free food and drinks, and much more.

The BPD will have a Special Operation Team Demonstration and K-9 Demonstrations. There will be police cars, fire trucks and ambulances that the kids can climb inside of, too.

Sgt. Elkins says there will be a block party cook-off that same day, but the hours will be extended for the occasion to make time for participants. He says the BBQ contest will take place at 300 SE Adams Boulevard from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You do not have to cook in all three categories to take part in the contest. Sgt. Elkins says the categories include: chicken, ribs, and cook's choice. He says there will be different time turn-ins for each of the groups.

The cook-off will be a non-sanctioned event. No pre-marinated or pre-cooked meats will be allowed.

Prizes will be awarded as well. Sgt. Elkins says the cooks will be competing for bragging rights:

----------

1st-3rd in Ribs, Chicken, and Cook's Choice

Grand Champion Overall

Reserve Grand Champion

----------

Sgt. Elkin says you can drop by the Bartlesville Police Department at 615 S. Johnstone Avenue or visit their Facebook page to fill out a registration form. He says you can email your application to him directly at dbelkins@cityofbartlesville.org if you fill the form out electronically.

The registration form can be found below.