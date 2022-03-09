Posted: Mar 09, 2022 10:10 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

US Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) called into Bartlesville Radio for our regular podcast. In our discussion we discussed the Russian-Ukraine war and the impact it has on us here in Oklahoma with everything from the price of gas to the price of food and other goods.

Mullin likes the fact that the US is no longer buying Russian oil, but he says there is no good plan right now to backfill the loss--and especially since President Biden's policies now restrict what, where and how we produce oil domestically.

We then talked about Mullin's political ambitions. Mullin said that even with a lawsuit that was filed by attorney trying to halt the special election for the US Senate seat that will be vacant once Senator Inhofe retires, he is still running for that Senate seat.