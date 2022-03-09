Posted: Mar 09, 2022 10:03 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 10:03 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Fairgrounds will be hosting the Ticolini Circus on Monday evening. Advanced tickets are available at a discounted price on the circus website and they will cost $20 at the door. Those 12 and under get in free.

The Ticolini Circus will bring a wide variety of high-end acts to the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena with pony rides and face painting available for kids. It is a rain or shine event and for further questions, call 941-735-0830.