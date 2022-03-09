Posted: Mar 09, 2022 9:41 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 9:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) of Bartlesville is taking t-shirt donations.

ARF, located along Highway 60 as you head out of Bartlesville east towards Nowata, will use the donated shirts to make toys for their cats. Donations can be dropped off in the blue tote outside of ARF.

Shirts can be donated from now through Sunday, April 10.

ARF of Bartlesville is a pet adoption service in Washington County.

A detailed graphic by ARF of Bartlesville about the shirt donations can be found below.