Posted: Mar 09, 2022 8:03 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2022 8:04 AM

Tom Davis

Former State Representative Earl Sears dropped by KWON' s COMMUNITY CONNECTION and he brought along a friedn and former House colleague, Todd Thomsen, who is now running for the open seat on the State Corporation Commission. https://oklahoma.gov/occ.html

The Commission is a regulatory agency for the State of Oklahoma with emphasis on the Fuel, Oil and Gas, Public Utilities, and Transportation Industries

Todd Thomsen describes himself as a native Oklahoman. He grew up in Sapulpa where his Dad was a 35-year veteran of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and his Mom worked for more than 40 years in the Tulsa hospital system as an executive assistant.

After high school, Thomsen attended the University of Oklahoma where he earned a degree in Management Information Systems (MIS). While at OU, Todd was a four-year starter for the Sooners as a punter and kickoff specialist, playing a part in the ‘85 National Championship, three Big Eight Championships, and two Orange Bowl Championships, including holding the Orange Bowl punting record for many years. Thomsen was an Academic All-American and the recipient of the Jay Myers Award as a student athlete.

When he graduated from college, Todd went to work for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. FCA State Director, Chuck Bowman, asked Thomsen to “give [FCA] one year until you figure out what you want to do.” He served as the Southeast Oklahoma Area Representative for 30 years.

In 2006, Thomsen was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives. During his 6 terms in office Todd served in various leadership roles: Vice Chairman of the Education Committee, Chairman of the Higher Education Committee, Majority Whip and from 2015-2018, Todd was the Chairman of the Utilities Committee. During this time, Thomsen also served on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, giving him an up close view of the economic infrastructure and resources of our great State.

Todd currently resides in Ada, Oklahoma and attends Life Church. His children, Menee, Aneli, Tovan, Tyde, and the late Tal, are a blessing and make every day exciting.