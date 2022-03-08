Posted: Mar 08, 2022 11:13 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 11:13 AM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook’s monthly chamber of commerce luncheon is set to take place this Wednesday afternoon. Elizabeth King will be on hand to give local businesses tips on how to better market your company.

As always, the monthly luncheon is open to the public with cost being $7. Networking begins at 11:45 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. The event is set to take place at the First Baptist Church of Skiatook.