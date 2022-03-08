Posted: Mar 08, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The 2020 General Obligation Bond Election allowed the City of Bartlesville to move forward with several projects. One such project included modifying two tennis courts at Johnstone Park so that tennis and pickleball could both be played indoors.

The City of Bartlesville recently said they expect to receive funds this spring and they will receive a second round of funds later in the year if not early 2023. When the City receives those funds, they will be able to begin construction on the project.