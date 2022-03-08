Posted: Mar 08, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 10:33 AM

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. That is their misson.

Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, was Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma CEO Regina Moon and Pam Crawford to remind listeners about the benefits of Girl Scouting.



Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

In March 1912, when Juliette Gordon Low brought that first group of girls together in Savannah, Georgia, she wanted them to explore new possibilities and the wonders of the world around them—and she wanted them to do it together.

Along with Juliette Gordon Low, also known as “Daisy,” these first Girl Scouts blazed trails and redefined what was possible for themselves and for girls everywhere. They played basketball. They hiked, swam, and camped. They learned to tell time by the stars. And most importantly, they shared a sense of adventure and a belief that they could do anything. And just like Girl Scouts do across the country and around the globe today, they offered a helping hand to those in need and worked together to improve their corner of the world.

The Girl Scout organization spread to Oklahoma, with the first troops beginning in Bartlesville in 1914.

And then we made Girl Scout Cookie history! A bronze statue is on permanent display at Three Rivers Museum to commemorate the first recorded sale of cookies by the Mistletoe Troop of Muskogee in 1917.

Over the years councils changed and merged. We eventually became Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma in 2008, covering 30 counties and serving over 10,000 girls and over 2,000 adult volunteers. We have five service centers and offices, three camp locations, and three troop meeting facilities.

Cradled among woods and hills on 460 acres of land in Osage County, this camp is perfect for adventure and nature study. The name Wah-Shah-She means “Osage” in the tribal language and the camp was, at one time, Osage Indian land.

Sleeping facilities include the lodge and conference center, platform tent areas, Yurts and a covered wagon unit. Lake Higo provides a variety of water sport opportunities such as canoeing and kayaking. Other program areas include the archery range and swimming pool. Camp Wah-Shah-She is open for troop camping year-round and is also reserved for service unit campouts during September, October, November, March, April, and May.

Coming Soon: The Grand Opening for Their Observatory at Wah-Shah-She!