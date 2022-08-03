Posted: Mar 08, 2022 10:01 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 10:34 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, City Councilor Billie Roane gave us the recap from Monday's Bartlesville City Counciol Meeting.

Chief Tracy Roles presented Life Saving Awards to Officer Steven Letterman, Officer Kenneth Jackson, Officer Patrick Ballard, Officer Shawn Caudle, and Corporal Ryan Deshields. The officers were responsible for saving the lives of 3 people: rescuing a person who had hung themselves and two people who had overdosed.

The council approved to award a contract for the completion of a conference center feasibility study to Hunden Strategic Partners in an amount not to exceed $48,000.

Out of the six companies , this group chosen was shown to have a proven track record of not only in depth study of the site and specific building, but also the community and surrounding area for alternative possibilities. This company has shown they also return studies that show when the project it is not feasible and make suggestions for what would work.

Roane said," What was impressive to me was the fact they had even stopped the study for a project determining it was not feasible and halted the work, charging only what had been incurred at that time."

The council approved BDA proposal to provide development assistance to Luigi’s upon completion of their new and expanded facility $30,430 to be awarded with the completion and occupancy of their new facility 1409 S Washington Blvd.

David Wood, President, Bartlesville Development Authority, presented the Retail Investment Policy formula for arriving at the 30,000+ plus amount showing return of Luigi’s investment dollars back into the community.

City councilors then approved a letter of support from the city of Bartlesville and Bartlesville Fire Department for a private business non-emergency response Community paramedic organization. Roane said it is called Immediate Advanced Medics, which is owned and operated by Mark Anthony, for operation of a Pre Hospital EMRA & Standby EMRA, as required by the Oklahoma EMS Code.

Roane said, "Mr. Anthony''s 27 years of experience in the health care field including EMS, and has been working on this project for some time with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to design the first community paramedic organization here in Oklahoma. There are several states that currently have community paramedics assisting in their communities, but this will be the first in Oklahoma."

The goal of Immediate Advanced Medics is to provide quality services to clients and patients hat will improve quality of life while improving patient outcomes.

The council also approved of the recommendation from the Bartlesville Park Board of a proposal by Adam Pratt of the Lake Hudson Trail Building Group to create a mountain bike trail at city owned Lake Hudson, located northwest of Bartlesville.

Lisa Beeman, Director of Community Development, presented the proposal recommendation from the Park Board, noting the City’s participation in the volunteer-led privately funded project would be minimal with such services such as debris removal. A map of the proposed trail outlining the six phases of the development of the trail was presented and Mr. Pratt explained the phases of development of the trail, beginning with the first phase starting at the parking lot of 1.2 miles of trail, followed by phase 2 of a 5.1 mile of winding trail and so on until the trail encompasses a longer trail around east or west side of the lake.

Roane then announce that with Celebrating Women in History month-bMonthly magazine is dedicating several articles to celebrate Women in History month-Among them are articles written by historian Kay Little and Debbie Neece , BAHM staff member.

This week the Women in History traveling exhibit will be opening to celebrate, as well.

In January, The Council approved Contract and Terms and Conditions between the Bartlesville Area History Museum/City of Bartlesville and the Oklahoma Department of Libraries for ARPA grant funds in the amount of $4,555.00 for the purchase of equipment, software and fees for traveling exhibits.

February Council approved the Exhibit Loan Agreements between the City of Bartlesville/Bartlesville Area History Museum and the Oklahoma History Center Traveling Exhibit Service.

