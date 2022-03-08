Posted: Mar 08, 2022 9:34 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 9:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) responds to 2,710 calls for service in the month of February.

The BPD would respond to 647 traffic stops calls last month. Animal calls were the second most responded to calls at 172. Welfare checks fell in third place with 164 calls.

There were 143 emergency (911) calls, 102 disturbance calls, 51 suspicious activity calls, and 38 accident calls that the BPD headed to in February as well.

You can find the BPD's January 2022 Activity Report here.

Graphic below courtesy of the Bartlesville Police Department